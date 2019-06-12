New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, Naughty by Nature

press release: Multiplatinum-selling pop super-group New Kids on the Block will perform at Fiserv Forum on June 12, 2019, as part of The MixTape Tour. The show will feature special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.

The five iconic pop and hip-hop acts will hit the road together for the first time ever on a 53-city tour across North America next summer. The tour is sure to be one of the can’t-miss events of the summer featuring an unforgettable night full of smashes spanning across generations.