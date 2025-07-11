New Kids Trio, Theramones

× Expand Bob Koch Theramones on stage at the Harmony. Theramones

media release: Every month this summer, enjoy free concerts at MCM featuring an eclectic mix of Madison bands. Adults get to dance and chat, kids climb and play, and caregivers enjoy low-stress social time in an outdoor space like no other!

Tonight we’re welcoming two groups to the MCM stage! In the first set, 5:30–6:15 pm, enjoy youthful tunes from the next generation of Madtown music makers with the New Kids Trio. For the second set, 6:45–7:30 pm, let’s get eclectic and electric with the Theramones, theremin-driven Ramones tribute group. Be sure to grab a delicious dinner from MexSal food truck and a dreamy dessert from Stellie’s Ice Cream cart—both for-purchase options in the Wonderground.

Live from the Wonderground admission is free! You may choose to provide a donation at the door, but no entry fee is required. Proceeds benefit the work of Madison Children’s Museum and allow us to bring accessible programming to our community. All tickets are at the door, no advance registration. Please enter at the Wonderground gate on E. Dayton Street, by the Log Cabin.

Learn more and view upcoming Live from the Wonderground events.