ONLINE: New Members' Exhibit

media release: We invited members who joined PhotoMidwest in the past two years to participate in our biennial New Members’ Exhibit. Twenty-two members signed up to participate in this event and each submitted one photograph of their own choosing for this group show. When PhotoMidwest reopens for in-person participation, these photographers will hang their photographs in our gallery and we will have a reception where we can all welcome them and get to know them and their photography. Until then, enjoy the online gallery.

The members participating in this show are: Gary Beeber, Darcy Berg, Merle Cook, Jeanne Garrett, Cameron Gillie, Marilyn Hadlick-Weber, Cindy Hansen, Kathleen Henning, Kristine Hinrichs, Grant Kinney, Izabela Korwel, Sue Merritt, Rachel Misere, Rick Morgan, Dennis Nolan, Susanne Payne, Lynn Roginske, Carol Starr, Jim Stephenson, Mike Topper, Steven Wilensky, and Meghan Will.