press release: Rural Musicians Forum is delighted to present the New Milwaukee Consort on Monday, August 5, at 7:30PM at Unity Chapel, Spring Green. This fabulous group of professionals and experts in early music, Kristin Knutson (soprano), Charlie Rasmussen (cello and viol) and Tim Sterner Miller (lute), will be performing on period instruments, bringing audiences back in time to the courts and chambers of Italy, England, and France.

The New Milwaukee Consort is dedicated to the music of the European Renaissance and Baroque, crafting intimate performances around stories in words and music that resonate across the centuries. They particularly relish bringing lesser known sounds of the 17th century to modern audiences, from the work of women composers such as Barbara Strozzi to music from handwritten manuscripts documenting the early development of the cello and ongoing experiments on the lute

This concert features music from the chamber cantatas of the Venetian singer and composer Barbara Strozzi (celebrating her 400th birthday) and her compatriots Claudio Monteverdi and Taruinio Merula, Elizabethan songs by lutenist and composer John Dowland, and airs de cour by French court composer Etienne Moulinie. Interwoven with these vocal works are pieces for lute by Dowland and his contemporary Nicholas Vallet, for viola da gamba by Tobia Hume and Marin Marais, and for cello by Giulio Ruvo, Francesco Supriani, and Giuseppe Jacchini.

Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy some of the most precious pieces of Renaissance and Baroque era in the beautiful Unity Chapel designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The Chapel is located at 6597 County Hwy T, Spring Green. Admission is by free will offering, with a suggested donation of $15.