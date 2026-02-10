media release: Please join us for a community drum circle on Tuesday, February 17, 5:30pm-7:30pm at Olbrich Park near the sledding hill. Below is the intention for this gathering.

Lunacy, solidarity, and freedom out loud in a world gone mad.

New Moon Drum Circle

We are free. Join us in celebrating our freedom as we declare our intentions and wishes on the new moon affirming/creating the world we want! Symbolic of new beginnings, the new moon is the perfect time to push new ideas into reality. Entering with a solar eclipse (in Antartica), Feb 17, 2026, is extra powerful as it marks the transition of many changes including the Lunar New Year (Fire Horse), Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and Ramadan at sundown. Let us gather together all peoples in a joyful rumpus of drumming, singing, laughter, and connection around the fire to honor Us and Mother Earth.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1960385884830010