New Morning Nursery School 4K Info Night

media release: New Morning Nursery School is located on the second floor of Wingra School on the near west side of Madison. Please enter through the Gilmore Street entrance. Room 204.

New Morning Nursery School's 4K Information Night is an opportunity to meet our teachers and explore the Oak Room classroom! Learn about the benefits of the 4K program and play-based learning, program options and 4K Plus, and the application process.

New Morning is a Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) community 4K site partner. Children who are four by 9/1/25 and reside in the MMSD area are eligible to receive free 4K five days a week for 2.5 hours per day. Open enrollment is available for families who reside outside of Madison. Enrollment begins in January 2025 for the 2025-2026 school year.

New Morning Nursery School has been a preschool in Madison, WI since organizing as a non-profit parent cooperative in 1972. New Morning offers play-based preschool programs for children 2-6 years of age. We believe that children learn best through play. Our child-centered programs balance the needs and developmental levels of each individual child and group of children, and we’ll work with each child during every stage of growth.

https:// newmorningnurseryschool.org/

For event or enrollment information, please call 608-233-0433 or email Director@ newmorningnurseryschool.org.