press release: Premiere Showcase

Mexico | 2020 | DCP | 86 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Michel Franco; Cast: Naian González Norvind, Fernando Cuautle, Diego Boneta

One of most intense, shocking, and controversial films in recent memory, New Order depicts a mass uprising against Mexico’s 1%. Beginning with a ruthless assault on an elite wedding, the action expands across Mexico City, relentlessly ratcheting up the tension as society rapidly collapses. Executed with sweeping, large-canvas cinematic flair, this highly disturbing provocation won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. “A brilliantly unflinching look at a society built on extreme disparities that reads more like an omen... utterly unshakable” (The Film Stage). Presented with the support of UW Madison’s Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies (LACIS) Program.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions from September 3 through December 18.

Crafted with the same curatorial acuity we bring to our repertory series, the Premiere Showcase presents exciting new documentaries and feature films by contemporary directors that would otherwise have no theatrical venue in the area. Fall 2021 selections include Swedish satirist Roy Andersson’s final film, About Endlessness; A new work of claustrophobic horror, acclaimed at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, We Need to Do Something; Michel Franco’s prize-winning and shattering depiction of a Mexican military coup, New Order; Cane Fire, a look at how indigenous Hawaiians struggle to find themselves represented in movies filmed on location in the islands, presented through the Asian American Media Showcase; and the dark fantasy-comedy A Dim Valley, from UW Madison PhD Brandon Colvin.