× Expand The New Original Vagabonds The five members of The New Original Vagabonds and Dylan albums. The New Original Vagabonds

media release: For one night only, the New Original Vagabonds, an all-star ensemble of Madison musicians, will take the stage at the North Street Cabaret to celebrate Bob Dylan’s genius with two intimate sets of the bard’s music on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

The core band, comprised of members of several of Madison’s most enduring, well-loved bands, is made up of Ian Alderman (Annie & the Oakies, the Oak Street Ramblers), Colin Bazsali (the Cajun Strangers, the Barley Brothers, the Dirty Shirts), Jeff Burkhardt (Echo Rays, the Barley Brothers, the Dirty Shirts), Annie Emmenegger (Annie & the Oakies, the Grouvin Brothers Family Band), Jeff Kunkle (Annie & the Oakies, The Moonboot, the Cajun Strangers, the Oak Street Ramblers), and Matt Nafranowicz (Canyonero, the North Country Drifters).

They will perform two sets of deep cuts and popular favorites spanning 64 years of Dylan’s catalogue. The New Original Vagabonds will be joined onstage by an array of guest musicians to help plumb the full breadth and depth of Dylan’s incredibly eclectic catalogue.