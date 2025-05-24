media release: For one night only, the New Original Vagabonds, an all-star ensemble of Madison musicians, will take the stage at the Harmony Bar to celebrate Bob Dylan’s genius with two sets of the bard’s music on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

The core band, comprised of members of several of Madison’s most enduring, well-loved bands, is made up of Ian Alderman (Annie & the Oakies, Sorry Mountain, the Oak Street Ramblers), Colin Bazali (the Cajun Strangers, the Barley Brothers), Jeff Kunkle (Annie & the Oakies, The Moonboot, the Oak Street Ramblers), Matt Nafranowicz (the North Country Drifters), and Liz Stattelman-Scanlan (Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers, the Oak Street Ramblers).

They will perform two sets-- one acoustic, one electric-- of deep cuts and popular favorites spanning 63 years of Dylan’s catalogue. The New Original Vagabonds will be joined onstage by a wide array of guest musicians to help plumb the full breadth and depth of Dylan’s incredibly eclectic catalogue.

You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows, but you do need to be here on 5/24/25 to be part of what promises to be a very memorable night.

$10 cover.