The New Orleans Tribute (album release)

media release: Darren Sterud has been an active, young, freelance trombonist in Wisconsin and Minnesota since 2001. While still in high school Darren began playing and touring with Mama Digdown's Brass Band, a popular New Orleans style group from Madison, WI.

He went on to study music performance with Maynard alum, Steve Wiest at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. A gifted student, Darren played in the university Jazz Symposium, Wind Ensemble, Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Winds. He also started his own band at college, The New Tradition Brass Band.

Darren has played with other active musical groups in Madison including the Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Band, Grupo Candela, The Jimmys and the Clyde Stubblefield Blues Band. In 2010 he was invited to perform in the Madison Mellophonium Jazz Orchestra directed by Stan Kenton alumni, Joel Kaye. He has taken the stage with several Twin Cities bands such as the Jack Brass Band, Southside Aces, Seven Steps to Havana and Charanga Tropical. Darren is always ready for a last minute gig or an open jam session where his joy in performance shows through.

Darren has had the opportunity to share the stage with such groups as B.B. King's All Star Band, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Leroy Jones, John Allred, The Fabulous Thunder Birds, Trombone Shorty, Los Lobos, Rebirth Brass Band, Stooges Brass Band, Chris Potter and Jiggs Whigham to name a few. He has also toured nationally and internationally to Switzerland, UK, Romania, New York City, Brooklyn, New Orleans, Orlando, Memphis and St. Louis.