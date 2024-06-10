media release: The Summer Concert Series was started by one of the four senior coalitions that merged to become NewBridge Madison. In 1993, the North/Eastside Senior Coalition (NESCO) initiated the Summer Concert Series at Warner Park in order to bring people together and provide older adults in the area with free, high-quality summer entertainment. The trial run was a success.

These concerts not only brought out older adults who were members of the coalition but also many individuals and families from the community. Concert attendance has increased from 650 (total for all six concerts) in the initial year to over 2,500 the past year few years. Now the concerts attract not only older adults but also younger adults with disabilities as well as families with young children.

Watch newbridgemadison.org for updates.

June 10 features The New Orleans Tribute.

Comprised of some of Madison’s longstanding jazz musicians, The New Orleans Tribute plays New Orleans jazz, R&B and second line music. Members of the band play with Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Mr. Chair and the Chris Rottmayer Quartet.

Led by TRombonist/vocalist Darren Sterud, the band continues to play regularly in the area and is working on their second album. The horn section is rounded out by Trumpeter and East HS alum Ben Bell Bern and trombonist/composer Nat McIntosh. The rhythm section is comprised of award winning pianist and DMA candidate Chris Rottmayer, West HS alum, co leader of Mr. Chair and DMA candidate Ben Ferris on bass, and drummer with Mama Digdown’s and composer/performer in Chants Jordan Cohen.