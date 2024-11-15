7 pm on 11/15 and 6 pm, 11/16.

media release: Come cheer on the next generation of performers at the 2nd Annual New Performers Show! This show is designed for to encourage people to try performing for the first time, or try out performing a skill that is new to them.

We are hoping to showcase a wide range of our community’s hard work and successes at all levels of ability! Come see aerial arts, wheels, handstands, hooping, and more! This show will be a simple gathering where first-time performers can show their stuff.

Come support the next generation of performers at MCS! $15.