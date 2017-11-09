New Pinney Library Update

press release: Members of the public are invited to learn more about the new Pinney Library at two upcoming events.

An interactive community update session is scheduled for Monday, October 16, 6:30-8:00pm at the Pinney Library, 204 Cottage Grove Road. This informal open house will focus on several topic areas such as early literacy, accessibility and inclusion, community spaces, library collections, with the opportunity for community members to share their big ideas for the new library and play with some design tools at stations throughout the library. OPN Architects and library and city planning staff will be on hand to answer questions about the project and lead discussions.

A second meeting, set for Thursday, November 9th from 6:30-8pm, will feature OPN Architects and city and library planning staff displaying preliminary floor plan concepts to share with the public for feedback.

The future Pinney Library location will be located in the Ruedebusch Development & Construction’s (RDC) “Royster Corners” mixed use development located at the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Dempsey Road in a 20,000 square foot space. Pre-design work began in summer 2017, followed by the design phase commencing in fall/winter 2017. Pinney Library construction is anticipated to commence late summer 2018, and the new library is expected to open in 2019.