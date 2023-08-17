New Resinotype: A Waterless, Dry-Pigment Photographic Printing Process

media release: New Resinotype is an accessible, yet artistically versatile photographic process, newly developed by the author. It can be used for many types of photographic printing, including direct-positive photograms of objects, direct prints from film negatives, or prints from either positive or negative digital transparencies. The non-toxic process uses no water, other than for clean-up and hand washing. A wide variety of pigments can be used, and it is possible to make vivid, full-color prints with only three exposure layers. It can be printed on nearly any stiff, flat medium. The New Resinotype process was first presented at the Experimental Photo Festival, in Barcelona, Spain in July of 2022, and it will be described in detail in Beaver's forthcoming book, Lo-Fi Photography: Art from Do-it-Yourself Chemistry and Physics. This PhotoMidwest talk will be New Resinotype's first public description in the United States.

Third Thursday Talks are always free and open to the public.

To join via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86444905873?pwd=YVdMOWNOTm1hWDQzaXVLNHhBN2xVdz09.

Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873 Passcode: 449570

About the presenter: For over 20 years John Beaver has used old processes in unusual ways to make new kinds of pictures. His photographs have shown in over a dozen joint and solo exhibitions, and many juried competitions, in Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, Lousiana, New York, Oregon, Colorado, Illinois, and Barcelona, Spain. Beaver is Professor of Physics and Astronomy at UW Oshkosh, and he has long been involved in art-science collaborations in the classroom, at academic conferences, and in art galleries and planetaria. He is the author of Photography: Physics and Art in Focus (IOP Pub 2022), and other books. Some of his photography can be seen online at www.JohnEBphotography.com and www.instagram.com/beaver1801 .

PhotoMidwest Third Thursday presentations are free and open to the public.

This presentation will be via Zoom only at 7pm CST. Please do not come to the PhotoMidwest Studio; no one will be there!

Please contact Darcy Berg at darcy@darcyberg.com if you have an idea for a Third Thursday Talk. She would love to hear from you!

Missed a talk? If you missed one and want to watch it, scroll to it's announcement on our website under Events >Third Thursday and click "Watch the Talk" for the video.