media release: All are invited to attend this free community educational event that will offer news about cutting-edge research in Alzheimer's disease and provide information to help people improve brain health and live healthier lives. The 2023 Fall Community Conversation will feature University of Wisconsin faculty discussing new treatment options for Alzheimer's disease. The event will begin with a healthy aging resource fair and refreshments and end with a Q&A panel with the evening's presenters. Registration not required but appreciated. Visit: adrc.wisc.edu/fcc2023

2023 Event Schedule:

4:30–5:30 p.m. Resource fair and refreshments

5:30–7:30 p.m. Featured speakers and Q&A panel

Cynthia Carlsson, MD, MS

Shenikqua Bouges, MD

Jack Temple, PharmD, MS, CPEL

The Healthy Aging Resource Fair is co-sponsored by Dementia Friendly Middleton/West Madison.