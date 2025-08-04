RSVP for The New Wisconsin History Center: Exploring Human Landscapes

media release: 2025-2026 Friends of the UW Arboretum Luncheon Lectures

We are pleased to announce another fantastic roster of speakers this year! Luncheon Lectures filled up quickly, so register soon. Luncheon Lectures are held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Arboretum Visitor Center. A buffet lunch, provided by Blue Plate Catering, is followed by an educational presentation. Register online at foamadison.org or send a check payable to FOA to Friends of the Arboretum, 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, WI 53711. The cost of each Luncheon Lecture is $48. Registration closes 10 days before each event. The Friends of the Arboretum is a nonprofit organization that supports the missions of the UW Arboretum.

Tuesday February 10, 2026: The New Wisconsin History Center: Exploring Human Landscapes by Joe Kapler, lead curator and curator of cultural history, Wisconsin History Center, Division of Museums and Historic Sites, Wisconsin Historical Society. Registration closes 10 days before the event.

Designed to be a welcoming beacon of inspiration and exploration, the new Wisconsin History Center will share history and connect communities in new and engaging ways. Wisconsin History Center curator Joe Kapler will present a special preview of the “Human Landscapes” gallery, one of four dynamic galleries exploring the long history of the people of Wisconsin. Through dramatic renderings, Kapler will provide a virtual look into the exhibition that carefully investigates how we depend on the physical world to live, work, and play.