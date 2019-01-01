New Year's Around the World

Google Calendar - New Year's Around the World - 2019-01-01 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year's Around the World - 2019-01-01 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year's Around the World - 2019-01-01 14:00:00 iCalendar - New Year's Around the World - 2019-01-01 14:00:00

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:  Around the world, people celebrate the New Year in many different ways. Join us on the rooftop to give a couple a try!

We’ll be learning about New Year customs from different countries: traveling around with an empty suitcase like Colombians to bring us travel in the new year, making wishes on flowers thrown into water like Brazilians, and making mini paper (instead of marzipan) pigs to give out like Germans to wish people good luck!

This program takes place in the Rooftop Lobby.

Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family
608-256-6445
Google Calendar - New Year's Around the World - 2019-01-01 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year's Around the World - 2019-01-01 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year's Around the World - 2019-01-01 14:00:00 iCalendar - New Year's Around the World - 2019-01-01 14:00:00