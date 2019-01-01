New Year's Around the World

press release: Around the world, people celebrate the New Year in many different ways. Join us on the rooftop to give a couple a try!

We’ll be learning about New Year customs from different countries: traveling around with an empty suitcase like Colombians to bring us travel in the new year, making wishes on flowers thrown into water like Brazilians, and making mini paper (instead of marzipan) pigs to give out like Germans to wish people good luck!

This program takes place in the Rooftop Lobby.