New Year's Eve Dance Party
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: It’s Winter Wonder Week! Are your little ones not quite ready to stay up until midnight? Shake, rattle, roll, and bid farewell to 2018 at the first of Madison’s many New Year’s eve celebrations today.
Dance to the beats provided by DJ Scott Mueller beginning at 3 pm. At 4 pm, join a confetti-filled early New Year countdown complete with glow bracelets, sparkling juice, and Auld Lang Syne.
Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family