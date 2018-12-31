New Year's Eve Dance Party

press release: It’s Winter Wonder Week! Are your little ones not quite ready to stay up until midnight? Shake, rattle, roll, and bid farewell to 2018 at the first of Madison’s many New Year’s eve celebrations today.

Dance to the beats provided by DJ Scott Mueller beginning at 3 pm. At 4 pm, join a confetti-filled early New Year countdown complete with glow bracelets, sparkling juice, and Auld Lang Syne.