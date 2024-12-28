New Year's Eve Dance Party
Pinney Library 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Join teaching artists of the Isthmus Dance Collective and their very own littles for a New Year's Party fit for the most excitable and discerning guest list there is - toddlers and preschoolers! This class in the guise of a party invites kids 2-4 years old, their grown ups, and their siblings to clap, stomp, twirl, jump, and boogie their way into the New Year, and sneak in some learning while they do it.
Kids & Family