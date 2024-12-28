New Year's Eve Dance Party

media release: Join teaching artists of the Isthmus Dance Collective and their very own littles for a New Year's Party fit for the most excitable and discerning guest list there is - toddlers and preschoolers! This class in the guise of a party invites kids 2-4 years old, their grown ups, and their siblings to clap, stomp, twirl, jump, and boogie their way into the New Year, and sneak in some learning while they do it.