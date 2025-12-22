New Year's Sunrise

media release: There is simply no better way to start the New Year. We will enjoy the pre-dawn light as we meander through the prairie, arriving at the Mackenzie Overlook to see the sun rise over the beautiful Faville Bog. We will spend the early morning exploring the winter marsh and surrounding uplands. (Arrive at N7710 Highway 89; Lake Mills by 7:00 AM)

If there is good snow and you have snowshoes, bring them along. Otherwise, sturdy boots for uneven terrain will do.

Questions? Contact Brenna Marsicek, bmarsicek@swibirdsorg or 608-255-2473

FIELD TRIP LEADERs: David Musolf and Roger Packard

RAIN DATE: None (if weather is poor, trip is cancelled)

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and can accommodate those with visual impairments

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 1-3 miles

RSVP REQUIRED? YES, limited to 15 people.