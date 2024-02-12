RSVP for New Zealand Mudsnails ID

media release: Join River Alliance of Wisconsin and Upper Sugar River Watershed Association volunteers in Mount Horeb on Valentines Day, February 14, to help with invasive species research.

Conservation canines are being trained in Wisconsin to sniff out invasive New Zealand mudsnails. To train the dogs, we need thousands of snails. We need your help picking out mudsnails from mud and gravel in stream samples. Snail identification training as well as gloves, magnifying lamps, and all other supplies (plus snacks!) will be provided.

Date: Wednesday, February 14th

Time: 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Location: Upper Sugar River Watershed Association conference room

207 E Main Street, Mt Horeb, WI 53572

Let River Alliance of Wisconsin Climate Resilience Director Ellen Voss know you're interested by emailing her at evoss@wisconsinrivers.org by Monday, February 12. A follow-up email will be sent to you with details.