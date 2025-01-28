NewBridge Madison 50th Anniversary Art Show press conference

media release: Press Conference and Art Show, Tuesday, January 28, 10:00 am-Noon, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr.

“As we celebrate 50 years of service, we are reminded of the incredible strength of our community and the resilience of the older adults we serve,” said Jim Krueger, executive director of NewBridge. “Our vision for the future is one where every old adult has access to the tools, resources, and relationships they need to feel valued and connected.”

We are hosting a series of events throughout 2025, including a Community Celebration on April 10, Summer Concert Celebration on June 16, and Black Tie Bingo on October 10.

For more information about our 50th anniversary - past, present and future - or how you can contribute to reducing older adult isolation, please visit our website.