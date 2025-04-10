NewBridge Madison 50th Anniversary Community Celebration

media release: Come join us at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens in the Evjue Commons for an open house to celebrate NewBridge's past, present, and future! This in-person event is a great opportunity to connect with the community; our older adults, family caregivers, funders, volunteers, supporters, staff, collaborators, and more!

Let's make this milestone anniversary a memorable one together! Mark your calendars and spread the word - we can't wait to celebrate with you!