The Newfangled Four

media release: From Southern California, THE NEWFANGLED FOUR is one of the top barbershop quartets in the world, performing all around the United States, as well as internationally. Formed in the fall of 2012, this foursome quickly bonded through their involvements with the Westminster Chorus and Masters of Harmony, two well-renowned choruses in the Barbershop Harmony Society. Combining old fashion slapstick humor with their quirky offbeat comedy, The Newfangled Four merges their talents as top notch harmony singers and world class entertainers.

In 2013, the quartet won the International Collegiate Barbershop Quartet Contest and the Far Western District Quartet Contest, and most recently finished 6th place in the world in 2023. Over the years they have developed a reputation not only for their fine singing and showmanship, but also for their work and involvement in the youth movement as clinicians and educators, leading countless workshops for young singers in the US. The Newfangled Four has appeared on Buzzfeed, Hallmark’s “Home and Family show,” the new “Gong Show,” “The CW Christmas Carolers Challenge,” and has recorded tracks for the Lifetime Movie Network.

With tens-of-millions of views on YouTube, many have called them the most entertaining barbershop group in the world. They are Jackson, Joey, Jake, and Marcus: THE NEWFANGLED FOUR!

Tickets for all shows are $25 Adults, $20 Seniors 65+, and $12 Students (high school & younger) and are available at OregonPerformingArtsCenter. com. Venue is Oregon Performing Arts Center, 456 N. Perry Parkway, Oregon, WI 53575.