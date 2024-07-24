media release: Middleton Parks & Recreation/The Middleton Youth Theater is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of "Newsies Junior," a dynamic adaptation of the beloved musical that promises to captivate audiences of all ages. The performance dates are set for July 24-26 at the Middleton Performing Arts Center, and tickets are now on sale.

This high-energy show, inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899, follows a group of young newspaper sellers who rally against unfair working conditions. "Newsies Junior" brings a fresh, youthful take on this inspiring tale of courage and resilience.

Middleton Youth Theater's talented cast and crew have been hard at work to bring this story to life with vibrant choreography, powerful vocals, and engaging performances.

Mayor Emily Kuhn expressed her support for the production, stating, "The arts are a vital part of our community, and the Middleton Youth Theater has consistently provided outstanding opportunities for our young residents to shine. 'Newsies Junior' is a testament to their talent and dedication. I encourage everyone to attend and support these remarkable young performers."

Tickets for "Newsies Junior" are available now and can be purchased online at: https://middleton.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=6427 through 12 pm on July 19th or at the doors the night of the performance. Advanced on-line tickets are $12, tickets at door are $15. Don't miss the chance to witness this fantastic production and support the arts in our community.