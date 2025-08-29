Newsies the Musical

5/2-17, Starlight Theater, at 2 & 7 pm Saturday and 1 & 6 pm Sunday, plus 7 pm, 5/15.

media release: When powerful New York newspaper publishers raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack Kelly rallies his ragtag group of “newsies” to fight back. Inspired by true events, this high-energy musical tells the story of young people discovering their voice and proving that courage and determination can change the world.

Music by Alan Menken. Lyrics by Jack Feldman. Book by Harvey Fierstein. A musical based on the Disney film.

*Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIshows.com*