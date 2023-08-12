media release: Intuition Productions Presents THE NEXT 400: DREAMFEST Music Art + Culture Festival “Remixing The Future”

The DREAMFEST Music Art + Culture Festival is an edutainment public-private partnership, benefiting Black mothers and kids in Dane County. Our goal is to raise $50,000 for the innovative and measurably impactful CONNECTRx Wisconsin program. 100% of Proceeds directly benefit Black mothers & Black babies in Dane County. Join our DIAPER DRIVE + we’re accepting gently used baby clothes and items!

Wisconsin has for years been in a state of emergency.

It's a nationwide problem, but particularly acute in the Badger State, where Black birthing people are five times more likely than their white counterparts to die during or within one year of pregnancy, and Black infants' risk of death is double the state average.

ConnectRX Wisconsin:

ConnectRX is a referral-based program that provides wraparound care and resources for those who are screened positive for one or more of the five “Social Determinants of Health” in housing, financial strain, food insecurity, transportation needs, or stress.

Excess stress due to the social determinants of health can cause high blood pressure or preeclampsia further increasing the risk of low birth weight. Thus, efforts to make sure people have access to health care, healthy food, and can manage stress, including from racism and societal inequity, can improve the health of mother and child.

OUR VISION:

The DREAMFEST is a one-day edutainment festival showcasing youth & professional music performances. Our edutainment format teaches kids & young professionals by using the four core elements of Hip-Hop culture (DJing, MCing, Breakdancing, Graffiti) to teach financial literacy, artistic independence and entrepreneurship to Black and Brown communities. In one day, local BIPOC youth and parents will be inspired and empowered to use their artistic gifts to achieve their dreams. The audience will join Intuition Productions for live Black Music by a band, carnival style entertainment including stilt performers, face painting & bouncy houses, kid mascots, live DJing, games and a graffiti contest! Contest winners earn motivational prizes and all participants will receive a copy of the self-help Think Like A DJ coloring book.

OUR MISSION:

The purpose of the DREAMFEST is to provoke the healing process for young people who’ve experienced the oppressive forces of discrimination in a post-George Floyd sociopolitical environment. DREAMFEST is a positive multi-mediated response to the cultural division we see in America. Honing the transformational power of creativity, DREAMFEST aims to usher in a new era of cultural understanding by celebrating ethnic differences through artistic expression. The festival will showcase music, visual artists and textile designers who promote messages of ambition, financial wellness, faith, self- help, self-determination, and personal enlightenment.

EVENT ELEMENTS + ENTERTAINMENT:

• Featuring 2 LIVE DJs - DJ MIRAH + DJ M.WHITE

• LIVE BAND: Milwaukee’s own Soul Serious Ft. Jermaine Rideout (Producer for Usher, Dru Hill, Blackstreet & Rico Love)

• LIVE Poetry By Milwaukee’s Own: Kwabena Nixon’s BE INSPIRED WORKS

• Host: Milwaukee + TUBI’s own D-ROCK

• LIVE R&B/Soul Performance By Milwaukee’s own Singer/Songwriter Gabe King performing inspirational new single “Make It Happen”

• Presenting: THINK LIKE A DJ: Varsity Program

• Featuring Madison Public Library’s DREAMBUS & Cottage Grove Library’s BOOKMOBILE

• Kid Disco

• Carnival-Style Entertainment: Stilt-Walkers, Bouncy Houses, Facepainting, Bubble Station, 360 Photobooth, Spraypainting Dream Graffiti Mural, Kid Mascots, Snacks, Popcorn, Cotton Candy, Nail Painting, Gift Bags, Prize Giveaways, Black Business Melanated Market + More…

FREE FOOD & DRINKS (While Supplies Last)

+ EDUCATION + BREAKOUT POWER SESSIONS:

FAMILY - BLACK MOTHERHOOD & BLACK FATHERHOOD Presented By CONNECT Rx & the Urban League of Greater Madison’s Fatherhood Initiative

FOCUS (Mental Health)- CHOCOLATE MINDFULNESS Presented By Melissa Mueller-Douglas, LMSW, From New York

FINANCE -

1. Life Insurance - Licensed Agent Kayla Jones

2. Kid 529 College Savings Plans - Financial Educator Bob Wynn & CLIMB Association

3. “Home is where the Heart Is: Black Homeownership” with Licensed Real Estate Agent Teran Peterson

4. Young Professionals -

“LEAVE NO MONEY ON THE TABLE” - Otis Harris, HR Consultant

1. How to negotiate higher salary? 2. How to be the human resource value your company needs. 3. Retirement Benefits 101 4. Interview Best Practices

PHILANTHROPY - FUNDRAISING

$50,000 for CONNECTRx

POWER SPEAKERS

DR. JAZ ZAPATA

MS. ANNIE WEATHERBY

HAPPY 50TH ANNIVERSARY HIP-HOP

GRAFFITI ART WALK & LIVE PAINTING Presented By: ADAM VILLEGAS + Friends

Featuring THE HITTAZ COLLECTIVE

Madison Public Library’s DREAMBUS

Cottage Grove Library’s BOOKMOBILE

This project is funded in part by a grant from the City of Madison, Madison Arts Commission, with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board and crowdfunding.