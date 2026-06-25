The Next Chapter: An Arts Community Open House

media release: For many years, Artists Beyond Boundaries brought together artists with disabilities to share their work, connect with others, and celebrate creativity. While Access to Independence has made the difficult decision to discontinue the annual Artists Beyond Boundaries event, our commitment to supporting artists and fostering community remains strong.

We invite you to join us for an Open House on Thursday, July 16, from 5:00 PM–7:00 PM at Access to Independence, 3810 Milwaukee Street.

This gathering is an opportunity to connect with local arts organizations, learn about creative programs and opportunities available throughout the community, and meet other artists and creatives who share your passion for the arts.

Participating community partners will be on hand to share information about their programs, events, and opportunities for artists with disabilities to stay involved in the local arts community. We'll also share how Access to Independence plans to carry forward some of the most meaningful aspects of Artists Beyond Boundaries through future community-centered initiatives.

Whether you've participated in Artists Beyond Boundaries in the past or are simply interested in building creative connections, we'd love to see you there.