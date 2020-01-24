Next Fall
StageQ
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
1/24-2/8, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursdays-Saturdays (2 pm on 2/8), plus 2 pm, 2/2. $20.
press release: Presented by StageQ
By Geoffrey Nauffts; Directed by Dennis Yadon
Next Fall takes a witty and provocative look at faith, commitment and unconditional love. While the play’s central story focuses on the five-year relationship between Adam and Luke with sharp humor and unflinching honesty, it goes beyond a typical love story.
When an accident changes everything, Adam must turn to Luke’s family and friends for support and answers.This timely and compelling new American play offers a picture of modern romance, asking questions about commitment, love, and faith, and forces audiences to examine what it means to “believe” and what it might cost us not to.
Adults: $20; Seniors/Students: $15; Groups (10+): $15.
Cast:
ADAM – Paul Lorentz
LUKE – Brett Kissell
HOLLY – Molly Vanderlin
BRANDON – Jonathan Klingenberg
BUTCH – James Rowe
ARLENE – Colleen Murphy
Creative:
Director – Dennis Yadon
Executive Producer – Zak Stowe
Rehearsal Stage Manager – Alyssa Stowe
Lighting Designer – Zak Stowe
Sound Designer – Spencer Christoffell
Scenic Designer – Amy C. May
Properties Designer – DJ Xayasouk
Costume Designer – Amy Grams
Next Fall will be performed on the Evjue Stage.