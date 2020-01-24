1/24-2/8, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursdays-Saturdays (2 pm on 2/8), plus 2 pm, 2/2. $20.

press release: Presented by StageQ

By Geoffrey Nauffts; Directed by Dennis Yadon

Next Fall takes a witty and provocative look at faith, commitment and unconditional love. While the play’s central story focuses on the five-year relationship between Adam and Luke with sharp humor and unflinching honesty, it goes beyond a typical love story.

When an accident changes everything, Adam must turn to Luke’s family and friends for support and answers.This timely and compelling new American play offers a picture of modern romance, asking questions about commitment, love, and faith, and forces audiences to examine what it means to “believe” and what it might cost us not to.

Adults: $20; Seniors/Students: $15; Groups (10+): $15.

Cast:

ADAM – Paul Lorentz

LUKE – Brett Kissell

HOLLY – Molly Vanderlin

BRANDON – Jonathan Klingenberg

BUTCH – James Rowe

ARLENE – Colleen Murphy

Creative:

Director – Dennis Yadon

Executive Producer – Zak Stowe

Rehearsal Stage Manager – Alyssa Stowe

Lighting Designer – Zak Stowe

Sound Designer – Spencer Christoffell

Scenic Designer – Amy C. May

Properties Designer – DJ Xayasouk

Costume Designer – Amy Grams

Next Fall will be performed on the Evjue Stage.