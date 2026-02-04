"Next Gen" Leaders Happy Hour

media release: We're bringing back the "Millennial Members of Family Business" Happy Hour! Now open to ALL "next gen" leaders in family business (Wisconsin Family Business Center membership not required). These were a great opportunity to connect with other people involved in their family businesses. This will continue to be an informal & laid back networking opportunity. This is a great peer-organized group of professionals to discuss the situations, questions, and challenges unique to working with your relatives. Free. RSVP via LinkedIn is encouraged, but not required.