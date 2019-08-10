press release: Next Level Showcase-Park St. Music Fest is in its third year. Next Level Showcase is a free outdoor music event that serves as a platform for a cross-section of music genres (i.e. pop, R&B, smooth jazz, blues, etc.) featuring local and regional artists. This event is family-friendly, fun and delivers.great music! Next Level Artists Showcase will take place Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 2:00pm--8:00pm at 1602 S. Park Street, Madison.