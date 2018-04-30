Next Steps: Cultural Engagement Series

press release: We offered our Next Steps series first to those who have taken our Black History for a New Day course, but would appreciate anyone who wants to attend. All events are on Mondays from 7-9pm at Fountain of Life at 633 W Badger Rd. Click here to register.

April 30: Living While Black in Madison : Hear perspectives from four Black Madisonians followed by small group discussions with Black facilitators.

May 7. The Path to Allyship : Hear from four white Madisonians at various places on their path toward allyship in the fight for racial justice. They will share their experiences, advice, as well as next steps.

May 14. Anti-Racism Workshop with Groundwork Madison : Learn how you can go deeper to examine your own bias as well as understand the world around you.

: Learn how you can go deeper to examine your own bias as well as understand the world around you. May 21. Social Action Workshop: Use what you've learned to determine what action you will take. Actions range from sharing this new information with friends and family to talking to your HR department about hiring practice to actively volunteering.