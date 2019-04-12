press release: Next Week On Game of Thrones, everyone dies! Sorry for the spoiler but our new GOT improv night is going to kill it! It’s Monkey meets Dragon and the audience gets to decide what happens next. Winter is here, and it’s hilarious. Please note that this show takes place at our classroom location – so don’t show up to the Glass Nickel! It is BYOB, so don’t forget your tankard of mead or flagon of wine.

Fridays, April 12 through May 17, 7:00 to 8:30 pm, 1709 S. Park Street (Lower Level). $5.00 per person.