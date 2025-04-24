NFL Draft Watch Party

media release: With the NFL Draft taking place in Green Bay, Bierock in Madison will host a Watch Party on Thursday April 24, 2025.

Bierock will be showing the NFL Draft on its big projection screen TV so customers can pretend they’re in the front row.

For the first time, the NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay, showcasing Lambeau Field and the team to hundreds of thousands of visitors in person and millions on television around the world.

Doors open at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday Apr. 25, the draft begins at 6 pm and will remain open through the end of Round 1, closing at Midnight.

Bierock will continue to show NFL Draft coverage on Friday April 26 and Saturday April 27.

The full food and drink menu will be available the day of the event.

So join us to watch the NFL Draft in Madison and welcome the newest members of the green and gold.

Bierock is located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.