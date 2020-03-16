Ngondro: The Four Preliminary Practices

press release: Lama Ole Nydahl on the four preliminary practices:

"It is impossible to overestimate the value of the Ngondro, the four foundational practices of Tibetan Buddhism. In a direct and very practical way, these preliminary practices bring forth our potential while removing the veils which keep us from experiencing and expressing our Enlightened nature."

This lecture will be given by traveling teachers Maxi and Gerhard Kukuvec, who are students of Lama Ole Nydahl.

The lecture include an introduction into Buddhism and the Diamond Way approach (also known as Vajrayana or Tibetan Buddhism). Lectures last up to two hours and include Q&A and a short, guided experience of our main meditation practice.

There is a $10 suggested donation.