media release: Whether you are an experienced player, someone trying hockey for the first time, or an entire team looking to compete against other teams, NHL STREET has something for you!

Join us at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton, Wisconsin, on June 11, 2022 from 10:00am-5:30pm, as we celebrate a full day of hockey, including drills, scrimmages, food and prizes! Choose a time slot at 10 am, 12:30 pm or 3 pm.

Suggested age groups are 6-13 (Boys and Girls). Individuals and teams should pre-register to guarantee their inclusion as spots are limited and first come, first served. Cost: Free!