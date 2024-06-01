The Nice Age Trail Grand Opening Celebration

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Come celebrate the grand opening of MCM’s brand-new nature exhibit, the Nice Age Trail! Buzz, slide, hop, flutter, and tromp through a four-season environment as you transform into some of Wisconsin’s most amazing animals. This interactive nature experience encourages imagination, exploration, and practicing kindness — to animals, to nature, to people, and to yourself.

“Take a walk in their paws” and enjoy immersive programs, special activities, and performances all day throughout the museum! More details to come.

Info

Kids & Family
608-256-6445
