Nicholas Day Memorial Fundraiser

media release: We as a community have the opportunity to gather together and raise money for a good cause all in remembrance of Nicholas Day, who was tragically gunned down on a run, with no provocation. He was an avid runner, veteran, and member of our town. There will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, drop buckets, food and drink specials, and LIVE MUSIC by Sheriff and the Outlaw starting at 4pm. Join us in remembrance, have a good time, and raise money for a flashing beacon on the 8th street crosswalk!