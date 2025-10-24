Nicholas Krolak Quartet

media release: Michael Hudson-Casanova - sax; Gustavo Cortinas - drums; Meghan Stagl - voice/piano; Nicholas Krolak - bass

“"Somewhere between Charles Mingus and Johnny Greenwood there is a sound that bassist/composer Nicholas Krolak seeks." "A young veteran of the Philadelphia music scene. He has spent the last decade working as a side-man, experiencing new styles, and studying with the masters. Now, he has taken all he has learned and is applying it to his own artistic adventures." "Tracing the lineage of bebop into the contemporary, while constantly balancing the pulse of the city and the mysticism of nature: he has been described as…"

“a different kind of songwriter—perhaps a different kind of jazz musician altogether. He’s like the bass playing, modern embodiment of Walt Whitman. And, just as Whitman used his prose poems, Krolak uses his music to celebrate and also reconcile the competing and contradictory nature of the two worlds he straddles: the natural and the urban." Matt Silver - WRTI

====================================================================

Hello friends ... it's FINALLY HERE !!! As you might know, ¡ KRL ! has been a 20 year long odyssey of starts, stops, ups, and downs ... a reflection of the past two decades of my LIFE ! I'm so happy to be able to share this moment of completion with YOU in such a unique setting Join me and my INCREDIBLE band as we explore the auditory cosmos ... The good news ? YOU are INVITED to this ONCE IN A LIFETIME EVENT ! The bad news ? SPACE is LIMITED !

Don't miss it ... this is my first time playing Portland and who knows, it might just be another TWENTY YEARS before I make another album ..