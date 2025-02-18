Nicholas Prost & Sébastien Paindestre

Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. $20.

media release: Nicolas Prost, saxophone; Sébastien Paindestre, piano.

Present “At the border of Jazz”

“At the border of Jazz” combines saxophonist Nicolas Prost with jazz pianist Sébastien Paindestre in a program written exclusively for them. Prost and Paindestre are internationally known French artists who are attracting a new audience through the mixing of two musical universes, jazz and classical.

Composers include Wayne Shorter, Branford Marsalis, Chris Potter, Bob Mintzer, James Carter, Ibrahim Maalouf, John Helliwell, Bojan Z, Anne Paceo, Baptiste Herbin, Baptiste Trotignon, Henri Texier, Alban Darche, Airelle Besson, Céline Bonacina, Pierrick Pedron, Avishai Cohen, Franck Tortiller, Dave Schroeder, Stéphane Colin, Nguyen Le, Laurent de Wilde, Philippe Portejoie, Sébastien Paindestre, and Timothy Hayward.

In addition to the world premieres dedicated to the duo, there are some pieces of famous chamber music literature in this “double-style,” including works by Phil Woods, Michel Petrucciani, Tony Murena, Chick Corea, and John Zorn.