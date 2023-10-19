media release: In a musical love letter, Nicholas Rodriguez ("One Life to Live," "Sex and the City 2"), direct from the Tony award-winning revival of “Company," celebrates Stephen Sondheim with a nod to both the lyrical and musical genius of the late composer and his reputation for his renowned penmanship. Pulling from thousands of handwritten letters to fans and colleagues alike, Rodriguez weaves together stories from Sondheim’s own words and explores the fascinating relationships with legends such as Oscar Hammerstein II, Jerry Herman, Jonathan Larson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The concert also features selections from “Company,” “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Into the Woods” and more.