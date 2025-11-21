Nick Brown, Marty Finkel

from the KHoRM newsletter:

January 31, 7 pm (doors at 6) Marty Finkel & Nick Brown, suggested donation $10

It's the Nick & Marty show! I'll be the first to admit that I've been lazy since Covid and seldom have openers for my shows these days. The upside is that leaves the door open for two of my favorite openers to have their own show. It's a great opportunity to see two terrific local singer/songwriters. Hope you can make it.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. Capacity is 50. There is seating for about 40 people, after that it is standing room only.

There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.