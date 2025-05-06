Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters

to

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters understand that to stay relevant, country and Americana—like any long-running musical genres—must be unceremoniously leveled from time to time. Blasted by a cold steel wrecking ball, and reassembled into new forms atop the rubble. And what better moment for a scheduled demolition than with all of planet Earth in a holding pattern, straddling the deep chasm between past and future. Into this void arrives Heavy Denim, an album that artfully sidesteps any slavish, formulaic adherence to roots-music traditions.

Forcing themselves out of their comfort zones, Dittmeier & the Sawdusters began stripping back their roots-rock bluster and leaving room for new textures: drum machines, loopers, synths. Heavy Denim finds Dittmeier and the Sawdusters fearlessly reinventing their sound. The album is in the tradition of Dire Straits’ spacey, synth-anchored early-’90s country curveball On Every Street; Alabama Shakes’ transformation from gritty Southern neo-soul revue to danceable indie-rock darlings on Sound & Color; and the symphonic R&B and art-folk Sturgill Simpson wove on the astral loom that is A Sailor’s Guide to Earth. With its refreshing creativity and sonic adventurousness, Heavy Denim is one of those rare and wonderful records that expands the boundaries of its genre.

Info

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Music
608-285-2951
to
Google Calendar - Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters - 2025-05-06 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters - 2025-05-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters - 2025-05-06 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters - 2025-05-06 19:00:00 ical