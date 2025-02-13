Nick Dumas & Branchline

× Expand Hana Rass Photography A man with a mandolin in front of a wall. Nick Dumas

Sugar Maple Concert Series. $27 ($20 adv.).

media release: Nick grew up in Brier, Washington, and was introduced to bluegrass music at a very young age by his dobro-playing grandfather. He often listened to his grandfather’s country gospel band rehearse and was so inspired by the fiddle player that he started learning to play the fiddle when he was 12 years old. Nick soon joined the family band The Three Generations, formed by his grandfather, his mother and his aunt. After learning to play fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and to sing lead and harmony vocals, Nick became a co-founder of the popular Northwest-based bluegrass band Northern Departure. He soon became known as a highly respected mandolin player and singer in the region and co-founded another very popular bluegrass band called North Country Bluegrass, touring both regionally and nationally.

In 2015, Nick was very pleased to relocate to become the new Special Consensus mandolin player. He made his Special C recording debut on the 2016 Compass Records band release “Long I Ride,” which received the 2016 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Instrumental Recorded Performance of the Year Award for the tune “Fireball.” Nick also appeared on the 2018 Compass Records band release “Rivers And Roads” that won two IBMA awards (one for Album of the Year) and a GRAMMY nomination for Best Bluegrass Album. In late 2019, Nick released his first ever solo recording called "Story of a Beautiful Life". Joining Nick on the album are some of the best musicians and singers in the industry today! Also in late 2019, Nick decided get off the road with Special C to stay home a little bit more with his new wife Hana.

He is part of The Fiddler's Farm at his home in Sturgeon Bay, WI. A stunning century old barn that has been restored into a music and wedding venue. He is part of the house band at the Farm. In 2021, Nick was signed by Nashville, TN based Skyline Records as their flagship artist and released his first record on the label in 2022 titled "Details" featuring some of the top musicians in bluegrass music today! "Details" has done incredibly well on the airwaves and has made it to the top of the bluegrass airplay charts on multiple occasions! One song from the "Details" record was nominated for SPBGMA song of the year in 2023!

Nick was also nominated for the IBMA Momentum Vocalist of the Year award in 2023. Nick is now fronting his own touring bluegrass band "Nick Dumas & Branchline". He has top musicians and singers accompanying him on the road with Branchline and they never disappoint! They have played some of the top festivals in the USA and are continuing to get busier! Keep an eye out for Nick and the band on the road!