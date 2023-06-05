Nick Elstad Trio, Simon Cropp

media release: Nick Elstad is an Americana and Folk singer/songwriter based in Minneapolis. He is currently working on his debut record with producer Alex Proctor.

He operates the project studio and label The Garden Shed in South Minneapolis, which releases works from his solo catalog, Sleeping Jesus, and Sweet and Lonely.

Nick is also a skilled composer for television, film, and advertising.

Tickets $12 in Advance, $15 at the door