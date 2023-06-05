Nick Elstad Trio, Simon Cropp

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Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

media release: Nick Elstad is an Americana and Folk singer/songwriter based in Minneapolis. He is currently working on his debut record with producer Alex Proctor.

He operates the project studio and label The Garden Shed  in South Minneapolis, which releases works from his solo catalog, Sleeping Jesus, and Sweet and Lonely

Nick is also a skilled composer for television, film, and advertising.

Tickets $12 in Advance, $15 at the door

Info

Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
Music
608-588-0242
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