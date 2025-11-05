Nick Finzer Quartet

media release: Hailed as a “Rising Star” in the world of jazz (DownBeat Critics Poll), Nick Finzer is making waves in the music industry with his dynamic original compositions and trombone artistry. Finzer has toured the globe as a bandleader as well as sharing the stage with some of the most respected names in jazz. As both a headlining trombonist and an entrepreneur, Finzer is on a mission to spread the joy and power of jazz. In the past ten years, Finzer has released seven critically acclaimed albums, garnering features in the industry’s top publications and reaching the #1 position on the JazzWeek Radio charts. His original compositions have received national recognition through the honor of two ASCAP Young Jazz Composer Awards, and in 2020 he became a recipient of the prestigious New Jazz Works grant from Chamber Music America. Finzer’s latest album "Legacy” released April 5, 2024, celebrating the centennial of trombone legend J.J. Johnson. In 2018, Nick Finzer made history as the inaugural Professor of Jazz Trombone at the prestigious jazz program at the University of North Texas. As a leading figure in the world of jazz, Finzer brings a wealth of experience and expertise to both the university and the world via his YouTube channel. Nick is an artist for Conn-Selmer Inc. and plays a King 3B+ Trombone.