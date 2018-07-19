Nick Hart, David Leon, Allie Lindsay, Frandu, Jake Snell, Shawn Vazquez, Antoine McNeail
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Sarah Koske
Nick Hart and David Leon
press release: Nick Hart, fresh off his late night TV debut on CONAN, hosts his bday show, headlined by fellow Madison comedy alumni David Leon. Also performing are Allie Lindsay, Frandu, Jake Snell, Shawn Vazquez, and Antoine McNeail. $5 Doors 7:30, Show 8p. N. St. Cabaret Thurs. July 19.
Nick Hart on "Conan"
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
