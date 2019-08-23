× Expand M.O.D. Media Photography Nick Hart

press release: M.O.D. Media Productions announces the official live filming of Nick Hart’s comedy special “Is This Void Even On?”. The city of Madison benefits greatly from its rich arts culture and the support thereof. Shows such as this increase visibility for the comedy scene here in Madison; a scene that is rapidly growing with the implementation of Comedy at the Cabaret, hosted by Allie Lindsey, the continued success of Comedy on State, Green-Lit Comedy Pop Ups at the Robinia Courtyard and of course, the two-year-old Comedy festival: Madison Comedy Week, hosted by Jake Snell.

Hart’s comedy special is a long time coming in the wake of a successful, semi-professional, 10 plus year career for Mr. Hart. Hart has shared the stage with Dave Attell, Marc Maron, Kyle Kinane and Bobcat Goldthwait, was a top 3 finalist in the Seattle International Comedy Competition and was featured on Conan O’Brien last summer. Is unique aloof approach, combined with hard-hitting sarcasm will leave you laughing and not wondering why. As described by Nick himself: “Nick combines storytelling and observational humor that grandmas and anarchists alike find endearing.”

M.O.D. Media is an creative production agency based in downtown Madison specializing unique, creative media production in the fields of photography, videography, design, web, branding, experiential marketing and print. M.O.D. Media has a long list of loyal clientele including Reebok, UBS Financial, the Green Bay Packer Tundra Line, Phillips Electronics, and sponsors a number of organizations here such as the Wisconsin Technology Council, the Madison Public Library, the Goodman Community Center, End Domestic Abuse Wi and many more. One very important part of M.O.D.’s mission statement is “exposing what deserves to be exposed” and that means supporting all entities who need it, large and small companies, people and budgets alike. M.O.D. has supported local artists since its inception and continues to through productions such as this.

The comedy special will be filmed live, on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Winnebago located at 2262 Winnebago St, Madison, WI 53704. Doors open at 6:00pm for the first show at 7:00pm, the changeover between shows at 8:15pm, and the last show begins at 9:00pm. The cover is $10. Contact Nick at nickhartcomedy@gmail.com for special ticket discounts.