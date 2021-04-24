ONLINE: Nick Hill

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

with: Vincent Fuh, piano

Program

Poème No. 1 Vladimir Peskin (1906-1988)

“Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen”, from Rückert-Lieder Gustav Mahler (1860-1911)

Seconde Solo de Concours Théo Charlier (1868-1944)

Concert Etude Op. 49 Alexander Goedicke (1877-1957)

Trumpet Concerto, Op. 18 Oskar Böhme (1870-1938)

Nick Hill has been performing trumpet for over 12 years, and has always considered the trumpet among the most beautiful sounds. He is currently a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison working towards dual degrees in music performance and communication arts, where he studies under Jean Laurenz. He was awarded a scholarship in the name of longtime former trumpet professor Don Whitaker, and prior to beginning his studies at UW-Madison was named exemplary soloist at the WSMA State Solo & Ensemble festival for his performance of Joseph Haydn’s trumpet concerto.

Nick loves listening to music and is always searching for new sounds, cultivating a keen interest in championing unconventional and lesser known works in the repertoire. Nick has maintained himself as a stylistically versatile musician, having played in band, orchestral, jazz, pit orchestra, and chamber settings. His current projects include playing and arranging for Mariachi Monarcas de Milwaukee and the UW-Madison Trumpet Ensemble.