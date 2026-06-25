Nick Martino, Patrycja Humienik

media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome Nick Martino in celebration of his newly released book of poems SCRAP BOOK. He will be joined for this event with Patrycja Humienik.

This is an in-person event at A Room of One's Own Bookstore.

Scrap Book, the debut collection from Nick Martino, is a lyric, hybrid exploration of his father’s prison sentence and its aftermath—an inherited history marked by silence, fracture, shame, and addiction. Weaving poems with invented forms, familial documents, and fragmented memory, Martino constructs an autoethnographic study of carceral trauma and its reverberations across generations.

Set within a Midwestern family home along the shores of Lake Michigan, Scrap Book draws on Marianne Hirsch’s theory of postmemory: “the relationship of the second generation to powerful, often traumatic, experiences that preceded their birth but that were nevertheless transmitted to them so deeply.” Interwoven with poems grounded in a familial archive—such as journal entries and Polaroids of Martino's father in prison—the collection uses the idea of photographic development as a framework for exploring how insight into family history can emerge gradually, like an image appearing in a darkroom.

Through its use of ekphrasis and archival fragments, Scrap Book creates a textural interior landscape in which the speaker wrestles with how they see themselves and how they are seen by others. Ultimately, Scrap Book is a work of gathering and repair—a lyrical stitching—together of fragments in search of meaning. In reassembling the family archive, Martino opens a space for readers to do the same: to sift through memory, injury, and ego, and fashion from their own “scraps” a deeper understanding of what they carry.

Patrycja Humienik is the author of We Contain Landscapes (Tin House, 2025), finalist for the 2026 Nossrat Yassini Poetry Prize and selected as a New York Public Library Best Book of 2025. An editor and teaching artist, Patrycja has developed writing and movement workshops for Arts+Literature Laboratory, Northwest Film Forum, Poets House, Brooklyn Poets, Henry Art Gallery, and in prisons. Her work can be found in The New Yorker, Poetry Daily, Poetry Society of America, The Slowdown Show, and elsewhere. She lives in Madison, WI.

Nick Martino is a poet and teacher from Milwaukee. His work is published or forthcoming from Best New Poets, Narrative, Ninth Letter, Blackbird, The Southern Review, Seventh Wave, The Los Angeles Review, West Branch, and elsewhere. He holds an MFA from the University of California, Irvine and was the winner of the program’s 2022 Excellence in Poetry Prize. He lives in LA.